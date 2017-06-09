Out Of Line: A Monon Trail Etiquette Handbook

How to I.D. Monon morons and trail terrors—and tips on how to avoid being one of the offenders.

June 2017Comments

1. TIME-TRIAL TODD Monon Trail etiquette

How to I.D. Todd will never enter a competition, but still wants to show off how fast he can ride. So he races on the Monon, buzzing walkers who rudely refuse to leap out of his way. How not to be like Todd. When the trail’s empty, like, say, on an early weekday morning, feel free to unleash your inner Coryn Rivera. But on a busy Saturday, expect stretches of pedaling at a crawl—and let pedestrians know you’re about to pass with a friendly “on your left” or, better yet, a ding of the bike bell.

2. LITTERBUG LUCY

How to I.D. Walking 2 miles in prep for that 5K can be exhausting, so Lucy keeps up her strength by downing sports gel. But instead of slipping the gooey spent wrapper into her pocket and carrying it to a receptacle, she “accidentally” lets it float to the ground while she checks her Fitbit. How not to be like Lucy. Trash cans line the Monon. Keep from getting sticky until reaching the next one by carrying a resealable baggie.

3. TALKING TRIPLETS

How to I.D. The Monon is a great place to spend time with friends, so these ladies walk three or four abreast while they chat, blocking traffic in both directions. How not to be like the Triplets. Try to walk no more than two abreast at all times, because even if it seems like no one else is on the trail, assume a cyclist is quietly approaching behind you. (And remember, the many coffee shops, restaurants, and bars that dot the trail would love to host your talking circle!)

4. JUMPY JUNIOR

How to I.D. He’s the small child squealing and running willy-nilly—back and forth, side to side, in circles—on the trail, causing that in-line skater to flip head over heels in a desperate attempt to avoid collision. How not to be like Junior’s parent or guardian. Hold your child’s hand as you walk or keep him in a stroller when traffic is heavy. If he’s old enough, explain that children can get hurt by not paying attention (read: Time-Trial Todd).

5. HEADPHONE HAL

How to I.D. Who needs birdsong and rustling leaves? Not Hal, because he’s bumping Skrillex so loudly that walkers in Carmel can feel the bass dropping in Broad Ripple. No wonder Hal can’t hear you calling out—repeatedly—to pass him. How not to be like Hal. With all due respect to Technotronic, pump down the jam, preferably low enough that you can hear people around you, or, better yet, try ditching the headphones and engaging with the world.

6. FREE-RANGE FIDO

How to I.D. Surrounded by sights and smells, it’s hard for a dog not to get excited. That’s why Fido runs from one side of the trail to the other, ensnaring unsuspecting walkers in his 90-foot leash. How not to be like Fido’s companion. Use a short, fixed lead instead of a retractable leash, and restrain your dog from approaching trail users unless they ask to greet him. (And if you don’t clean up Fido’s poop, you deserve to get bopped on the nose with a rolled-up newspaper.)

 

This article is part of “Hot on the Trails,” IM’s road-free guide to exploring Central Indiana.

For more Monon info, click here.

 

  • Brent B

    Bikers, joggers and pedestrians also need to know that motor vehicles in most instances are not required to stop for approaching bikers, joggers and pedestrians. There are even signs at intersections reminding trail users of this. The law requires the latter groups to stop and look both ways before crossing the street as vehicular traffic proceeds across the trail except when trail users are already in the crossing.

    • This needs to changes. In many other cities, trails like the Monon tunnel under all major road crossings and where they don’t, motorists are expected to slow down and accommodate more vulnerable road users. Minneapolis comes to mind. It’s Midwestern, flat and yet has this great culture that accommodates all road users. I guess it’s a matter of values.

      • Brent B

        Just to cite one example, the 5.7 mile Minneapolis Greenway is only partially below-grade. The portion that passes underneath some streets was trenched in the early 1900s as rail traffic increasingly impeded vehicular traffic between Irving and Hiawatha avenues. The cost of doing that a hundred years ago pales in comparison to what it would cost today (which may be why the rest of the Greenway remains at grade and crosses a number of streets). Here in Indianapolis, consider the amount of vehicular traffic in a dense area like Broad Ripple. If cars and trucks stop for bikers, joggers and pedestrians (as they often do now) it results in traffic clogging the intersections, which makes matters worse. That is, in part, the logic behind the law that requires trails users to stop for traffic, and not the other way around as you suggest.

        • Thanks for your response Brent but Minneapolis is a lot more than the Midtown Greenway. There’s the Grand Rounds, the Szabo and Stone Arch Bridges, the beautiful new underpass along Minnehaha at Hiawatha/55, the Cedar Lake Trail that parallels 394 etc. I guess you could say Minneapolis isn’t a one trail town. Even here in Des Moines where I live now we have underpasses all over the place. They’re not 100 years old. Most were built in the last ten. Ditto Ogden Utah where the people found the collective will to build underpasses on the city’s trail system at South 89/Skyline, Washington, Wall, Monroe, Harrison and Riverdale Roads. Like I said Brent, it’s about values. I get that you don’t want to payfor such things and it’s just easier to make people on bikes stop, but I also get that it’s a red herring to suggest that it’s too expensive. Plenty of other places prove otherwise.

        • Thanks for your reply Brent. Minneapolis did a great job on the Midtown Greenway but to suggest it’s all 100 years old is just wrong. The Martin Olav Sabo bridge over Hiawatha was built new and it wasn’t cheap. It’s spectacular, in fact. I lived in Minneapolis. I also lived in Ogden Utah where they put in mid block crosswalks that forced all motor vehicles to stop while pedestrians cross. It didn’t lead to gridlock in spite of the fact that Ogden is growing like a weed and is one of America’s most desirable communities.

          There are two ways to battle congestion. One is to build more roads. We’ve been doing that for over 70 years now and congestion is worse than it has ever been. It’s not working. The other way is to make it easier for people to get around on foot or bike. One more bike means one less car and since bikes take up far less space than cars, they save money and reduce congestion. The best cities in the world understand this. They are creating incentives to get people on bikes and out of cars. The easiest, cheapest incentive of all is simply to give us the right of way.

          • Brent B

            Sorry, Bob, but only biking enthusiasts believe bikes (and even mass transit) can and will replace cars and trucks. If I am in sales and have to be 20 miles away in the dead of winter, I will not be making that trip on a bike. Neither will most people. But assuming you want to pursue that goal, are you and your fellow bikers ready to register your bike and put a license plate on it (all for an annual fee) and pay some kind of tax to underwrite the cost of constructing and maintaining the trails and roads you will be using (the latter now paid for by gas taxes which would presumably be greatly diminished if cars and trucks start disappearing under your scenario), as well as purchasing liability insurance to cover accidents you may cause as a bicyclist? Right now bike owners escape these costs…so it’s easy to dream large.

          • I have a car, Brent. I register it just like you. I pay gas taxes just like you. What I don’t do is mindless drive it everywhere. . Sometimes a bike is better. I’m open to it. I wish you were, but it’s obvious you’re not. Maybe you will be someday. I hope so. Peace.

          • Like I said, Brent, it’s a matter of values. Best to you. Happy trails.

          • Hi Brent. Thanks for your comment. I own a car. I pay to register it. I buy insurance and gas taxes every time I fill up. I just fill up less than you. Like I said earlier, we have different values. I’m not anti car. I just don’t see the sense of driving one for those trips when a bike is better. You can drive whatever you want. Peace. Happy trails.

  • Pat Chastain

    This survey of bad actors is nearly complete. Missing:

    Wide-Stride Clyde: you know, the 6′ 5″ rollerblader who chooses the the path directly above the red line. Often has a Free-Range Fido in hand.

    Procreatin’ Polly: Her young gift to the universe deserves not just any old narrow stroller, but a $3,000 McClaren double-wide with a 30 cubic foot storage bin, pneumatic suspension, 13 cup holders, a 42″ flat screen TV and a Dometic dorm fridge. All yield to the prince!

