Missionary’s Downfall

Missionary's Downfall rum cocktailIngredients:

2 ounces 8th Day Distillery rum

3/4-ounce pineapple juice

1/2-ounce lime juice

1/2-ounce honey syrup*

1/4-ounce Giffard Crème de Pêche liqueur

4–5 mint leaves, plus more for garnish

2 dashes Angostura bitters

*Mix 3 ounces wildflower honey with 4 ounces water in a small saucepan and warm over medium heat.

Instructions:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and the mint leaves. Add the fruit juices, syrup, liqueur, bitters, and rum. Shake vigorously for 12 to 15 seconds. Strain into a tiki mug with fresh ice. Garnish with mint and serve.

