Rye Tai

Ingredients:

2 ounces West Fork Rye-Ters Block whiskey

1 ounce lime juice

1/2-ounce almond orgeat

1/2-ounce Pierre Ferrand Dry Orange Curaçao

Mint, for garnish

Instructions:

Fill cocktail shaker with ice. Add all ingredients. Shake vigorously for 12 to 15 seconds. Pour into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with mint and serve.

