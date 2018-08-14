Wallow Be Thy Name

Ingredients:

2 ounces Hoosier Hooch corn-whiskey moonshine

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce banana syrup*

1 ounce heavy cream

1 ounce pineapple tepache**

1/2-ounce Amaro di Angostura

1 banana wedge

*Blend 1 banana, 4 cups raw Demerara sugar, and 3 cups water until uniform.

**Roughly chop 1 pineapple (skin off). Put in an airtight container with 3 cups raw Demerara sugar, 6 cups water, and pumpkin-pie spice to taste and refrigerate for five days. Stir daily.

Instructions:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all ingredients. Shake vigorously for 12 to 15 seconds. Strain into a festive glass or mug with fresh ice. Garnish with banana wedge and serve.