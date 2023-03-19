Alison Keefer is Making Sweet Moves

AS A CHILD growing up in Fort Wayne, Alison Keefer sometimes helped in the kitchen. Mostly, she liked to eat. While perfect pie crusts and homemade noodles were part of Keefer’s Hoosier pedigree, the principal owner of the trio of Gallery Pastry destinations never gave a thought about culinary school. Instead, she headed off to the University of Florida to pursue event management. After a few years in radio marketing and sales, and an occasional front-of-house restaurant gig, she landed a job as an enrollment specialist at Harrison College. That eventually brought her to The Chef’s Academy in Indianapolis, where she taught classes in nutrition and met her original partner in Gallery Pastry, Ben Hardy. The two opened their first bakeshop on 54th Street in 2016. “After that first week, we looked around and asked what more we could offer, and we landed on brunch,” Keefer says. That took the form of crepes, omelets, and sparkling cocktails. In 2020, Keefer opened a second location downtown, across from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. A year later, the ground floor of 16th Street’s Three19 building became the third iteration.

Now, Keefer is set to open a fourth Gallery Pastry Shop in the former Next Door American Eatery space in SoBro, full of Art Deco touches and amber glass wall lamps inspired by Netflix’s Blown Away. Keefer, who is also raising two young boys, hopes to lend this latest shop a true neighborhood spirit. “We want to have a wood-fired oven, and a smoker that customers will be able to smell when they approach the restaurant,” Keefer says. “Mostly, we just want to make people feel welcome.”