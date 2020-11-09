×
Amberson Coffee & Grocer’s Hugo Cano Is Bringing L.A. Style To Fletcher Place

The Indy newcomer's shop serves creative coffee drinks and pastries in an old gas station.

Hoosier icon Booth Tarkington may have taken the inspiration for his 1919 Pulitzer Prize–winning novel, The Magnificent Ambersons, from nearby Woodruff Place. Since late June, however, Indy newcomer Hugo Cano, a native of central Mexico, who grew up in his family’s restaurants and gained years of experience in the food industry in Los Angeles, has been operating his sleek homage to one of Indy’s most celebrated literary families in an old cinderblock gas station in the heart of Fletcher Place. 

Amberson Coffee & Grocery serves pour-overs and creative lattes brewed from beans sourced from some of the more cutting-edge roasters from around the globe and close to home. To promote recycling, Cano launched a jar-exchange program where most coffee drinks are served in cute, recycled jars.

Bring your last jar back and get a discount. Bring 10 back, and your choice of espresso drink—maybe a vanilla-date latte or not-so-simple mocha with dark chocolate ganache—is on the house. 401 S. College Ave., ambersoncoffee.square.site

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
