An American Bistro in Bargersville

Joe and Ginger Miller aim to bring a little taste of wine country to Bargersville as the husband-and-wife team gear up to open Our Table American Bistro. “Ginger and I have always wanted to offer our family, friends, and community a place to gather and enjoy food and fellowship,” says Joe, a classically trained chef rooted in French cooking principles. He got his start in the industry at the age of 14, later honing his craft in France, Germany, New York, and California. “As far as style, we are an American bistro offering upscale cuisine in an approachable setting,” he says

Our Table will serve dinner Tuesday through Saturday to start, with weekly specials highlighting seasonal ingredients. Entrees customers can expect to see on the menu right away include a seared Faroe Island salmon alongside roasted fingerling potatoes and sweet corn ragout; a chargrilled filet of beef with marrow butter, crisp Vidalia onions, and a red wine demi-glace; and a homey sausage and goat cheese flatbread. The Millers believe in sourcing the best ingredients they can find by building relationships in the regional food scene—look for European-style Jacobs & Brichford cheese from Connersville as well as local mushrooms and honey to make appearances on plates.

And what would wine country–inspired cuisine be without the wine? Joe says he put a lot of thought into assembling a savvy wine list, in addition to shining a light on local breweries and craft cocktails. A retail market stocked with artisan breads, cheeses, and signature Our Table products is in the works, partly as a platform for executive pastry chef Tanya Smith. “We have a beautiful demo kitchen and private wine cellar room,” Joe adds. “Once the restaurant is established, we plan to host special events like cooking classes, wine tastings, and wine dinners. Ginger and I are excited about the possibilities.”

A rustic farmhouse sensibility that features stone fireplaces, reclaimed wood tables, brick walls, and copper pendant lights promises to make Our Table a cozy, coveted dining destination through the winter months to come. 5080 S.R. 135, Bargersville, ourtablerestaurant.com