An Eastside Smoothie Shop That’s Crushing It

Parched offers a menu of refreshing elixirs that take their names from California cities.
A glass jar of fresh fruit and a glass jar containing a pink smoothie

Smoothies from ParchedPhotos by Tony Valainis

When New Palestine native Tanya Khokhar returned from a four-year stint in Long Beach, California, her goal was to open a counter-service business on Indy’s east side. The one requirement? It had to be sustainable. That’s how she came up with the idea behind Parched, a smoothie shop (with a planned backroom stage space) where drinks come out in glass jars that customers can bring back for rewards. Khokhar’s menu of refreshing elixirs is named after California cities, such as the berry-based Pasadena, and the ultra-healthy Santa Barbara that mingles strawberries and bananas with flaxseed, ginger, and the Peruvian super root maca. 9922 E. Washington St., 317-735-1977, iamparched.com 

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
