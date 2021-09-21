INTRODUCING CUSTOMERS TO the sophisticated, surprisingly wide-ranging flavors of small-batch cider is just part of the job for Ash & Elm CEO and co-founder Andrea Homoya. Here, she explains how to to incorporate one of their top sellers into a refreshing drink for the last day of summer. To make a sweeter punch, add more basil simple syrup to taste or use Ash & Elm’s Semi Sweet cider instead. For a more potent elixir, add the suggested bourbon. For easy day drinking, omit the bourbon and add the optional club soda. Feel free to mix up the fruit by substituting plums or nectarines, as well as blackberries or strawberries. Mint is a good substitute for basil.

Andrea Homoya’s Summer Cider Punch

Makes 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup basil leaves

5 firm but ripe peaches

1 pint raspberries, plus more as a garnish

48 to 64 ounces Ash & Elm Dry cider (or other dry cider), well chilled

4–6 ounces bourbon, optional

1–2 12-ounce cans of club soda, optional

Instructions: