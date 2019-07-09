Artsy Coffee Cups
Gavel Curated Cafe
902 Virginia Ave., 317-681-2086
Fountain Square marketing firm MilesHerndon transformed its 900-square-foot lobby into this sunny cafe.
Fill with: A Tinker Coffee pour-over
Café Mansión
202 Steeples Blvd., 317-737-2560
Sink into one of the vintage sofas that fill this gorgeous repurposing of the Central State Mansion.
Fill with: A cardamom cappuccino
Rabble
2119 E. 10th St.
This artsy eastside hangout works exclusively with fresh beans from local roaster Tinker Coffee.
Fill with: A cup of the Rouser blend, Rabble’s collaboration with Tinker Coffee
Brickhouse Coffee Co.
100 Byrd Way, Greenwood, 317-550-0034
This family-run roaster operates inside the former Jonathan Byrd’s building, a southside landmark.
Fill with: The seasonal latte
Bee Coffee Roasters
5510 Lafayette Rd., 317-280-1236; 201 S. Capitol Ave., 317-426-2504
One of the first craft coffeehouses to open in Indianapolis, the small-batch roaster plans to open a third location inside Irvington’s Black Acre Brewing.
Fill with: A Wilks & Wilson salted-caramel latte
Commissary Barber & Barista
304 E. New York St., 317-730-3121
The logo design is as sleek as the straight-razor shaves at this old-timey mashup tucked into the lower level of a downtown building.
Fill with: A peach-basil latte