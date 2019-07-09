Artsy Coffee Cups

Gavel Curated Cafe

902 Virginia Ave., 317-681-2086

Fountain Square marketing firm MilesHerndon transformed its 900-square-foot lobby into this sunny cafe.

Fill with: A Tinker Coffee pour-over

Café Mansión

202 Steeples Blvd., 317-737-2560

Sink into one of the vintage sofas that fill this gorgeous repurposing of the Central State Mansion.

Fill with: A cardamom cappuccino

Rabble

2119 E. 10th St.

This artsy eastside hangout works exclusively with fresh beans from local roaster Tinker Coffee.

Fill with: A cup of the Rouser blend, Rabble’s collaboration with Tinker Coffee

Brickhouse Coffee Co.

100 Byrd Way, Greenwood, 317-550-0034

This family-run roaster operates inside the former Jonathan Byrd’s building, a southside landmark.

Fill with: The seasonal latte

Bee Coffee Roasters

5510 Lafayette Rd., 317-280-1236; 201 S. Capitol Ave., 317-426-2504

One of the first craft coffeehouses to open in Indianapolis, the small-batch roaster plans to open a third location inside Irvington’s Black Acre Brewing.

Fill with: A Wilks & Wilson salted-caramel latte

Commissary Barber & Barista

304 E. New York St., 317-730-3121

The logo design is as sleek as the straight-razor shaves at this old-timey mashup tucked into the lower level of a downtown building.

Fill with: A peach-basil latte