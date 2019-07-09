Subscribe & Save!
Artsy Coffee Cups

You see them everywhere from office cubicles to Winterfell, but the ubiquitous paper coffee cup is more than just set dressing at these coffeehouses that turn the to-go vessel into a dark art.
A stack of fashionable coffee cups

Fashionable coffee cups Tony Valainis

Gavel Curated Cafe
902 Virginia Ave., 317-681-2086
Fountain Square marketing firm MilesHerndon transformed its 900-square-foot lobby into this sunny cafe.
Fill with: A Tinker Coffee pour-over

Café Mansión
202 Steeples Blvd., 317-737-2560
Sink into one of the vintage sofas that fill this gorgeous repurposing of the Central State Mansion.
Fill with: A cardamom cappuccino

Rabble
2119 E. 10th St.
This artsy eastside hangout works exclusively with fresh beans from local roaster Tinker Coffee.
Fill with: A cup of the Rouser blend, Rabble’s collaboration with Tinker Coffee

Brickhouse Coffee Co.
100 Byrd Way, Greenwood, 317-550-0034
This family-run roaster operates inside the former Jonathan Byrd’s building, a southside landmark.
Fill with: The seasonal latte

Bee Coffee Roasters
5510 Lafayette Rd., 317-280-1236; 201 S. Capitol Ave., 317-426-2504
One of the first craft coffeehouses to open in Indianapolis, the small-batch roaster plans to open a third location inside Irvington’s Black Acre Brewing.
Fill with: A Wilks & Wilson salted-caramel latte

Commissary Barber & Barista
304 E. New York St., 317-730-3121
The logo design is as sleek as the straight-razor shaves at this old-timey mashup tucked into the lower level of a downtown building.
Fill with: A peach-basil latte

