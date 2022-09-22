Photos From The 2022 Best Restaurants Event
Guests gathered in Ivy Tech’s historic restaurant, Courses, on the 12th floor for panoramic city views and a multi-course dinner (with drink pairings) prepared by the chef teams from some of the city’s most acclaimed dining establishments.
2022 Best Restaurants Gallery:
Thank you to this year’s participating Best Restaurants:
9th Steet Bistro (Samir Mohammad), Aroma (Vinita Singh), HC Tavern (Nathan White), Late Harvest Kitchen (Ryan Nelson), Our Table (Tanya Smith), and Tinker Street (Tyler Shortt).
Thank you to our sponsors:
Ivy Tech Community College and Sun King