Bone Appetit At Chicken Scratch

The Creole and Cajun-inspired joint serves wings with varying heat levels, as well as uptown fries.
Plated wings at Chicken Scratch.Photo by Tony Valainis

Chicken wings and fries have long been the mainstays at Tia Harrison’s Creole and Cajun-inspired restaurant, Chef Tia and Co. So while her original spot was being remodeled this fall, Harrison and business partner Zion Ferguson opened a carryout counter dedicated to customer favorites. Chicken Scratch, which made its debut in September, offers wings with varying heat levels, as well as uptown fries tossed with truffle seasoning or lavished with garlic butter or shrimp alfredo. But it’s the honey hot wings that sing here, meaty and tender with just the right sweet heat. You can get them “naked,” but the breaded version delivers a satisfying crunch that soaks up the luscious sauce. 5308 N. Keystone Ave., 317-426-3457

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
