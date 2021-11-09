Bone Appetit At Chicken Scratch

Chicken wings and fries have long been the mainstays at Tia Harrison’s Creole and Cajun-inspired restaurant, Chef Tia and Co. So while her original spot was being remodeled this fall, Harrison and business partner Zion Ferguson opened a carryout counter dedicated to customer favorites. Chicken Scratch, which made its debut in September, offers wings with varying heat levels, as well as uptown fries tossed with truffle seasoning or lavished with garlic butter or shrimp alfredo. But it’s the honey hot wings that sing here, meaty and tender with just the right sweet heat. You can get them “naked,” but the breaded version delivers a satisfying crunch that soaks up the luscious sauce. 5308 N. Keystone Ave., 317-426-3457