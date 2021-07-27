The Living Room Theater’s Tasty New Addition

It’s what happens off-screen at downtown’s new Bottleworks District movie theater that has critics raving. The third and largest location of the boutique chain Living Room Theaters houses a second-floor concession stand serving cocktails on par with nearby Mass Ave taverns. Enjoy a spot-on blood orange gimlet or a playful signature Old Fashioned with bourbon and a salty-sweet popcorn syrup. The menu spares no cinematic pun (Inglorious Bratwurst, Secret Garden Salad) and includes a starring performance from “Hamburger Mountain,” nicely charred grass-fed beef dressed up with smoky aioli.

Pretzel crusts support generously topped pizzas such as the meaty “Animal House” or the vegetarian-friendly “Into the Woods.” And with Smoking Goose meats featured on charcuterie platters, local food makes a cameo appearance as the art films and blockbusters play on screen.

745 E. 9th St., 317-999-9500, ind.livingroomtheaters.com