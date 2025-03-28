Taste Test: Breakfast Burritos

Paco’s Taqueria

Available all day, this handheld protein-packed meal tucks fluffy scrambled eggs with your choice of meat into a warm flour tortilla, while beans and cheese round the party out. It’s not fancy, just super satisfying. Multiple locations, pacostaquerias.com

Love Handle

It’s hard to pass up this Mass Ave spot’s OMG Fried Chicken and seasonal vegan hash variations. But the gut-busting breakfast burrito is where it’s at, a meaty and mouthwatering masterpiece all wrapped up with eggs and cheese. 877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102

Rosie’s Place

Heat lovers flock to Rosie’s for the Spicy Burrito, which packs scrambled eggs, chorizo, green chiles, tomatoes, green onions, and pepper jack cheese into a tortilla that’s topped with cheddar cheese and subtly hot ranchero sauce. There’s even a serving of country potatoes on the side. Multiple locations, rosiesplace.net

RIZE

You had us at “bacon fat–confit potatoes,” RIZE, but this hearty burrito also includes eggs, chorizo, peppers, and two kinds of cheese. A lime crema and finely diced salsa fresca lend a dash of brightness to the rich flavor profile. Multiple locations, rize-restaurant.com

GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet

Seasoned potatoes, onions, tomatoes, eggs, and pepper jack cheese play together nicely in this menu mainstay. Zingy house-made tomatillo salsa (make sure to order extra) is served on the side. Want to add some sausage and sour cream to your order? Of course you do. 1901 E. 46th St., 317-600-3542, goldleafindy.com