Cafe Euclid Gives New Meaning To House Brews

FOR WINE LOVERS Paul and Laura Jacquin, who have paired vintage bottles with snacks, sandwiches, and pizzas at Greenwood’s popular Vino Villa since 2011, coffee was a logical next step. It just took a few years to get things brewing. The couple purchased the small parcel of property behind the historic home that houses Vino Villa in downtown Greenwood in 2014. But it wasn’t until mid-July that zoning conversions and all of the creative touches at the restored home would come together into a cozy coffeehouse with lines out the door. Named for its address and with an earnest nod toward the Greek mathematician, Cafe Euclid features lattes, teas, and espresso drinks among glazed-top repurposed wood tables, colorful murals, and a wraparound patio for midday lingering. Bagels sourced from Bloomington’s Scholars Inn Bakehouse get dressed up with everything from avocado and veggies to bacon and eggs, and house-baked pastries, especially outsized chocolate chip cookies and delectable cinnamon rolls, are as much a draw as the potent pours next door. 357 Euclid Ave., Greenwood, 317-360-9887, cafe-euclid.com