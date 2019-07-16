Camarones A La Diabla: What’s In That?

Festiva’s version of the traditionally spicy shrimp dish tones things down—but not by much. A sweet sofrito—the chunky sauce used as a base in many Latin-American dishes—is cooked with plantains and corn. Chef George Muñoz sautées shrimp in a pan, then deglazes it with sweet Camarena Reposado tequila, simmering with undertones of caramel and vanilla. The dish doesn’t just use spice for spice’s sake—moritas, chile de árbol, and chipotle peppers were carefully chosen to create layers of earthy flavor. Muñoz ranks the dish a 6 out of 10 on the spiciness scale. Pickled purple onions add a pop of color and sharpness. A squeeze of lime balances the full-bodied sauce with some acidity.