Canal Creamery

6349 Guilford Ave.

317-377-4551

You might know George Hanna as the co-owner of Broad Ripple’s Canal Bistro, but long before he opened his Mediterranean restaurant, he owned a number of high-profile ice cream shops in malls across Central Indiana. His new Canal Creamery, which is tucked behind the bistro, pulls inspiration from those days, with a menu of cones, cups, sundaes, and shakes.

Hanna “needed something different,” he says, hence the creamery’s crispy, sweet, and melty baklava sundae: a twist on the standard pie a la mode with vanilla ice cream atop a generous serving of gently warmed, house-made baklava. It also comes in shake form, for those who prefer their ice cream and baklava through a straw.