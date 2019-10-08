Caramel Bubble Milk Black Tea At Tsaôcaa

With its kaleidoscope of boba teas, fruity mix teas, and foam-topped cheese teas, Castleton’s Tsaôcaa—a branch of the popular Chinese chain—has become a destination for all things liquid and chewy.

Crystal-colored tapioca provides the essential springy “Q” texture. The starchy dark-brown sugar smeared inside the cup has simmered for 30 minutes, until

it becomes thick and sticky. The store? It’s pronounced “tao-tah.” Nondairy milk shaken with black tea and fruit sugar is poured over ice. Sugar sprinkled

over the foam gets a quick hit from a blowtorch to caramelize the surface of the drink. Cream cheese powder, heavy cream, and Himalayan pink salt get whipped into a pourable foam.

Tsaôcaa

6386 E. 86th Street, 317-863-8118