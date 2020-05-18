Chef Alan Sternberg has a history of spinning several plates at a time, and 2020 is no different. This year, he and his wife and business partner, Audra, launched I Heart Pasta, a multi-platform expression of the chef’s devotion to his favorite comfort food. In addition to pop-up dinners, the Sternbergs are doing in-home pasta-making classes, creating video content for a YouTube instructional channel, and producing local culinary events. “The reason I love pasta so much is it’s so primitive and basic,” says Sternberg. “It’s a couple of ingredients that can come together and be something magical to nourish the people you love.”