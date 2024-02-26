Cheers: Carmel Apples

WHEN AARON and Andréa Homoya opened the original Ash & Elm Cider Company in an ancient brick building between downtown Indy and Irvington, eastsiders quickly fell in love with the “complex, drinkable, apple-forward” sips. Eight years and one relocation later, the Homoyas are preparing to pour their hearts into an upcoming Carmel tasting, part of The North End commercial and residential development. Along with the ever-growing catalog of ciders, customers can expect a menu that incorporates produce from a small on-site farm, as well as plenty of gluten-free options. “Our downtown location became a great option for people who don’t eat gluten,” Andréa says. Hopefully, their new clientele won’t fall far from that tree. 525 North End Dr., Carmel