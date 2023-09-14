Cheers: Party Mixer
Milkman’s Daughter delivers custom craft cocktails and mobile mixology to your door.
Milkman’s Daughter, their mobile mixology service, the couple curates beverage experiences for private parties and events. The inspiration came during the pandemic quarantine. “A friend was telling me how much she wished I could come over and make her a cocktail,” explains Haskins. “I joked that I could deliver a drink to her door and ring the bell like a milkman, so that’s what we started doing. We were modern-day bootleggers for a minute.” Word of mouth helped the enterprise grow quickly and organically for the duo, who got their start sharpening their bartending skills at Harry & Izzy’s, Plat 99, and Beholder.