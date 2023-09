Cheers: Party Mixer

and Shakkira Harris are shaking up the local hospitality scene. The best part: They make house calls. Through Milkman’s Daughter , their mobile mixology service, the couple curates beverage experiences for private parties and events. The inspiration came during the pandemic quarantine. “A friend was telling me how much she wished I could come over and make her a cocktail,” explains Haskins. “I joked that I could deliver a drink to her door and ring the bell like a milkman, so that’s what we started doing. We were modern-day bootleggers for a minute.” Word of mouth helped the enterprise grow quickly and organically for the duo, who got their start sharpening their bartending skills at Harry & Izzy’s, Plat 99, and Beholder.