New In Town: Chopped Cheese Boys

THE “BOYS” behind the counter at Chopped Cheese Boys work some pretty tasty magic at the flat-top griddle, whipping up a roster of takeout eats. Top billing goes to the namesake Chopped Cheese, the social media star sandwich concocted in the Big Apple’s corner grocers with possible Middle Eastern roots. Ground beef patties “chopped” into tender crumbles with clanging metal spatulas are generously seasoned and loaded with gooey cheese, all of it nestled into a warm sub roll. With light, crispy fries (ask for a shake of lemon pepper), it’s a great alternative to a typical burger. Perhaps even better is the hearty chicken over rice, a street cart favorite made with smoky strips of juicy chicken. 1520 N. Arlington Ave., 317-377-4951