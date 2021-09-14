Chris Whonsetler’s Recipe for Szechuan Venison Kebabs with Stir-Fried Vegetables

MAGAZINE FOOD SPREADS, fashion, and portraiture have long been the mainstays of photographer Chris Whonsetler’s camerawork. But he takes a more back-to-the-land approach to his From Field to Table web collection of videos, photoshoots, and cooking demos. Here, he shares his take on a Szechuan dish full of Asian flavors that work perfectly to tame the earthy gaminess of wild or farm-raised venison. (Beef, bison, or pork can be substituted.) If you are new to using Szechuan peppercorns, which add a searing, tingling heat, add a small amount at first and then adjust seasoning to your taste at the end. For more tender vegetables, skewer them separately from the venison and cook until they begin to soften and caramelize.

Szechuan Venison Kebabs with Stir-Fried Vegetables

Serves 3–4

Ingredients:

For kebabs:

1 pound venison loin or chops, trimmed and cut into one-inch cubes

1 bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and cut into one-inch cubes

1/2 medium onion, cut into one-inch pieces

Wooden or metal skewers for grilling

Cooked white rice for serving

For marinade:

2 tablespoons Chinese black vinegar

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

2 cloves of garlic, grated or minced

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground or finely crushed Szechuan peppercorns (or more or less to taste)

For vegetable accompaniment:

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 ounces water chestnuts, drained

2 cloves of garlic, grated or minced

3 green onions, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish

2 small carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon Chinese black vinegar

3 teaspoons cornstarch

Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

Instructions: