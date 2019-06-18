Cold Comforts

The Smallcakes Smash

930 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-389-5447

The dessert bar Smallcakes packs two scoops of ice cream inside a frosted cupcake “sandwich,” then crams the whole thing in a jar and finishes it with caramel or chocolate drizzle, sprinkles, and whipped cream.

Teejay’s Donut Ice Cream Sandwich

8660 Purdue Rd., 317-744-9764

The TeeJay’s Sweet Tooth ice-cream sandwich on a warm yeast doughnut is like a toasty hug for your tongue, punctuated by the cooling tickle of two scoops of flavors, from cotton candy to chocolate malt.

The Lick’s S’mores Ice Cream Taco

Circle City Industrial Complex, 1125 E. Brookside Ave., 317-979-0237

On special occasions, quirky ice-cream parlor Lick packages dessert as dinner in this chocolate-dipped, torched-marshmallow-fluff-filled boss of a taco.