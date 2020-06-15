Coming Soon: Apocalypse Burger

Patachou, Inc. owner Martha Hoover did not waste time responding to the restaurant industry’s pandemic breakdown. Within a week of the COVID-19 state closures, Apocalypse Burger was conceived during a family Zoom call, and by 10:30 that night, Hoover had filed for trademark protection of the name. This carryout pop-up that will sell “revenge burgers” and “spite snacks” took up residence in the Meridian-Kessler building that once housed Patachou’s Crispy Bird fried-chicken bistro. Don’t let the dystopian branding fool you; Apocalypse Burger’s menu promises a double-smash with Malvarosa cheese and barbecue aioli as well as a fried Hen of the Woods mushroom sandwich, duck-fat french fries, and enough Underwood canned wine to survive the end of the world as we know it.

115 E. 49th St.