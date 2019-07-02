×
1 min read

Cool The Burn At Chile Y Limón

Fruity snow cones with Latin flair.
A rainbow of colors dress a shaved ice treat topped with fresh fruit and condensed milk.

Cool the burn. Tony Valainis

If you’re trying to locate Chile y Limón (6250 W. 38th St., 317-430-7474), the Latin snack shop selling fruity Red Bull shaved ice and Cheetos-stuffed burritos, just look for the building with a Technicolor menu and music booming from within. Once you find the ice cream parlor that Beatriz Cardenas opened in 2018, throw your notion of authentic south-of-the-border sweets out the window. More popular than nachos are poutine-like fries piled with deeply smoky bits of carne asada lavished with Day-Glo cheese sauce, guacamole, and pickled jalapenos. “Dogos” (hot dogs) come bacon-wrapped and sauced with every condiment in the book. Regulars slurp their ice cream–topped, chamoy-rimmed treats and dig into hulking cups of fruit crowned with puckery candies and sweet and spicy sauces. For an entry-level refresher, go with a fruity snow cone like this one topped with watermelon sorbet and condensed milk.

 

Tags , , , , , , , , , ,

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
X
X