Courtney Thompson, Head Roaster And Co-Owner Of Certain Feelings Coffee
The veritable coffee scientist has a new offering in the Garage Food Hall at Bottleworks.
Courtney Thompson is a co-owner and the head roaster at Certain Feelings, the new roastery and cafe that just opened in the Bottleworks’ Garage Food Hall. Courtney spoke with Derek this week about her background in the industry, what Certain Feelings brings to an already robust Indy specialty coffee scene, and how even a total coffee novice can learn how to identify flavor notes with the best of them.
