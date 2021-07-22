×
The New Spot Serving Up Turkish Cuisine In Broad Ripple

Usta Mediterranean Restaurant brings traditional dishes of Istanbul to the neighborhood.

If you’ve ever dreamt of having Turkish neighbors to invite you over for meze platters and kebabs, a new Broad Ripple spot may be the next best thing. In April, Istanbul natives Sakin and Gulay Demir opened Usta Mediterranean Restaurant, the perfect spot to try a dry Turkish wine while snacking on haydari, a yogurt and dill dip with a punch of garlic, or ezme, a pepper relish with plenty of fresh herbs. Other appetizers include sigara borek, cigar-shaped phyllo pastries stuffed with feta and parsley, and lightly fried zucchini-and-carrot pancakes paired with a zippy tzatziki. For an entree, all of Usta’s kebabs will satisfy, though the juicy ground lamb and beef Adana kebab is a true taste of Istanbul.

6334 Guilford Ave., 317-970-3601, ustarestaurants.com

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
