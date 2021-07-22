The New Spot Serving Up Turkish Cuisine In Broad Ripple

If you’ve ever dreamt of having Turkish neighbors to invite you over for meze platters and kebabs, a new Broad Ripple spot may be the next best thing. In April, Istanbul natives Sakin and Gulay Demir opened Usta Mediterranean Restaurant, the perfect spot to try a dry Turkish wine while snacking on haydari, a yogurt and dill dip with a punch of garlic, or ezme, a pepper relish with plenty of fresh herbs. Other appetizers include sigara borek, cigar-shaped phyllo pastries stuffed with feta and parsley, and lightly fried zucchini-and-carrot pancakes paired with a zippy tzatziki. For an entree, all of Usta’s kebabs will satisfy, though the juicy ground lamb and beef Adana kebab is a true taste of Istanbul.

6334 Guilford Ave., 317-970-3601, ustarestaurants.com