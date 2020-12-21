A New French Boulangerie In Greencastle

For three years, hardcore fans of Neapolitan-style pizza have found their way to Greencastle for the surprisingly authentic wood-fired version at Bridge’s Craft Pizza & Wine Bar. Now, they can pick up some equally on-the-mark loaves of chewy sourdough and rustic semolina bread from its sibling BreadWorks by Bridges two blocks away. The high-volume bakery opened in October and shares the pizzeria’s chef, Sal Fernandez, a California transplant who trained at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley and brings the French boulangerie concept to a new two-story building that is not your average bakery.

The 10,000-square-foot corner space has a demonstration kitchen, room for events, and a bistro serving sandwiches and house-roasted meats by the pound. Glass cases just inside the atrium entrance show off tidy rows of croissants, doughnuts, and fruity galettes. A spacious second-level seating area is wrapped in gleaming black-and-white tile and large windows opening onto a nice downtown view that includes a third member of the Bridge’s restaurant family, Taphouse Burgers. 2 E. Walnut St., Greencastle, 765-630-8890, breadworks bybridges.com