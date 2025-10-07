Swoon: Conchas In Fountain Square

CONCHAS ARE having a moment. The Mexican bread roll is rooted in the earliest days of Central American colonization by European settlers, who brought wheat to the continent in the 1500s to replicate the breads and pastries they ate at home. Eventually, the country’s cuisines merged, and the concha—with a cushy interior and a sweet, crunchy topping—was born. Newly opened in Fountain Square, Artesanal Pasteleria Panaderia provides an excellent example of the hybrid dish, which is starting to pop up on some of the country’s swankiest menus. Try one with your morning coffee or as the foundation for your next breakfast sandwich.

1325 Shelby St., 317-641-7403 ­