Five Brand New Beets

The HC Tavern + Kitchen

Puffs of Sirocco Ridge Farm chevre and candied pecans play up the alternating bites of roasted red and golden beets in this side dish that’s perfect for sharing. The Yard at Fishers District, 317-530-4242, atthehc.com

Tinker Street

A beet-based small plate is always in the rotation at Tinker Street. Over the summer, cubed braised beets were arranged around a creamy orb of burrata, smoked peaches, candied walnuts, and chile de arbol oil, with thick slices of Circle City Sweets baguette for scooping. 402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000, tinkerstreetrestaurant.com

Osteria by Fabio Viviani

One-third of the bruschetta trio at this Market District–attached trattoria is a gorgeous tumble of roasted golden beets on a cloud of whipped goat cheese, sitting tidily atop grilled artisan bread. 11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel, 317-689-6330, osteriacarmel.com

Nesso

Under shingles of brittle Montasio aged cheese and arugula dressed in lemon vinaigrette, chunks of red and golden beets are lavished with dots of lemon goat cheese and a sprinkle of crushed pistachios. 339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7400, nesso-italia.com

Revery

In this holdover from the original menu at Greenwood’s chef-driven stunner, a shallow bowl holds bright pickled beets with generous dollops of whipped goat cheese, slivered almonds for crunch, and a powerful finish of wasabi cream. 299 W. Main St., Greenwood, 317-215-4164, reverygreenwood.com