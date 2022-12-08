×
Black Leaf Vegan Gets Rooted Downtown

A popular food truck brings its soulful spin on vegan food to a canalside cafe.
The owners of Black Leaf Vegan standing in front of a photo wall

Black Leaf Vegan owners Taria and Derrick Slack

FANS OF Taria and Derrick Slack’s Black Leaf Vegan food truck no longer have to chase down their favorite plant-based dishes at local festivals and office parks. The pair pulled up at a permanent location on 9th Street in early fall and have been serving their take on dishes such as vegan lasagna and jackfruit sliders in a spacious ground-floor spot. Having a home base for the truck also means they are now able to offer full-day service, including morning coffee, breakfast bagels with plant-based bacon, daily quiche, and a knockout vegan peach cobbler. The Slacks continue to operate their truck, which over the summer was a hit for its gut-busting loaded nachos at the Indiana State Fair and made an appearance at BUTTER Art Fair at the Stutz building in early September. And with the Slacks’ young daughters (also part owners) often in the cafe, stopping in for a coffee break or lunch feels like a family affair. 335 W. 9th St., 317-560-4222, blackleafvegan.com

The daily quiche, loaded nachos, and bacon ranch burger are all popular orders placed at the counter of Black Leaf Vegan.

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
