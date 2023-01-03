Cha-Cho’s Latin Kitchen Is Good To-Go

THE MENU at Cha-Cho’s Latin Kitchen ​transports diners far beyond its counter inside downtown ghost kitchen Circle City Eats. The carryout business, which takes its name from the Spanish word muchachos, packs up a sampling of Latin foods. That includes a generous serving of arroz paisa, meaty fried rice filled with chunky Colombian sausage. A bright Peruvian ceviche of fresh fish, Andean toasted corn nuts, pickled onions, mint, corn, and lime juice that was introduced shortly after Cha-Cho’s opened over the summer has become an all-seasons fan favorite. The Dominican Riki-Taki sandwich presses tangy lemon-adobo beef, pickled cabbage, and egg inside a wide ciabatta roll. “You don’t need a passport,” says co-owner Mario Lomeli. “You just need one place.” 1021 N. Pennsylvania St., 317-800-3885, cha-choslatinkitchen.com