Chef Carlos Salazar On Keeping His Restaurant Dream Alive In The Pandemic Year

This week, IM’s dining editor Julia Spalding takes the reins of the Monthly Weekly to catch up with Carlos Salazar, a veteran of favorites like Rook and Oakleys Bistro and one of Indiana’s top young chefs. Carlos and Julia talk about his endlessly innovative menus, what it’s been like to survive last year’s relentless restaurant closures, and how Asian-owned businesses like his own have been impacted by the recent rash of hate crimes against Asian-Americans.