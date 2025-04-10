New In Town: TeaG

Derek Fong was born in Hong Kong but came to Indy in 1997, where he built a career as a real estate agent. It was in that role that he met April Sun, an aspiring restaurateur from Shanghai who was looking for a space to open a bakery specializing in adorably decorated Asian-inspired sweets and house-crafted boba drinks.

The duo partnered to open TeaG, with Sun creating new dishes in the kitchen as Fong manages its business side. Fong, a longtime Fishers resident, is excited to share Sun’s new twists on dishes from his youth with the community—and he’s also loving his role as test subject for Sun’s ingenuity. “People are coming back every day to see what new things we have,” Fong says. “I love to eat it all, too.” 8910 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-537-2087, tea-g.com