Dine Inside This 1906 Grain Depot

A 1906 grain elevator towers over the neighboring homes and businesses on the edge of downtown Greenfield. Wrapped in new metal siding, it looks like a shimmering spaceship or a country skyscraper. Surprisingly, it houses The Depot, a family restaurant with some endearing history. Open since last summer as a dining destination, the 116-foot landmark recently upgraded its kitchen and expanded the original menu of wings and burgers to include brown sugar–marinated pork chops, 12-ounce ribeyes, and the signature appetizer, a plate of jumbo Tater Kegs stuffed with cheddar, bacon, and chives. Customers can take a seat at the bar and order an old-school cocktail or sip Jason’s Sweety Iced Tea while marveling at the meticulously preserved interior, a cool mix of salvage and vintage. Most spectacularly, the rough timber walls soar up to an expanse of beams and rafters that take the exposed-ceiling trend to new heights. 240 W. Mill St., Greenfield, 317-477-3942