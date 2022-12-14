Easy Rider Diner’s Fan Fare

During the early hours, Easy Rider Diner chef Ricky Martinez serves stick-to-your-ribs breakfasts like this plate of verdes chilaquiles at the new Fountain Square spot that shares an inside double door with its music-venue neighbor, HI-FI. Martinez made his mark on Indy cuisine in the sleek dining rooms of Delicia and Bocca. But here, he cranks comfort food up to 11, serving hash fortified with barbacoa and sticky plantains, waffle flights, and a Fischer Farms steak breakfast sandwich. Later, the menu switches to fried chicken, fish tacos, and tres leches cake that achieves rock-star status. 1043 Virginia Ave.,

463-224-0430, easyriderindy.com