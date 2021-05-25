English Ivy’s Is Back And Better Than Ever

Regulars at downtown pub English Ivy’s refer to their cozy neighborhood watering hole as Indy’s “gay Cheers.” That description has an especially inviting ring to it as the LGBTQ-friendly establishment celebrates its first Gay Pride Month under the watch of new owners Sam Scott and Jeff Roberts. “Jeff has been a bartender there since 1999,” Scott says. “He’s pretty much the face of English Ivy’s.” Both men can still be spotted behind the bar, pouring grenadine-tinged Jeff’s Cherry Colas and Bloody Marys made with horseradish-infused vodka. Scott and Roberts have also enhanced the bar menu with dishes like scallops and steak tacos, and added outdoor tables in time for this month’s festivities. “Sitting outside is huge during Pride,” Scott says. But customers can celebrate the LGBTQ community year-round—perhaps during the weekend Big Gay Brunch or by playing a round of Bag Lady Bingo on the last Saturday of the month with Indy’s famed drag-queen brigade. 944 N. Alabama St., 317-822-5070, englishivys.com