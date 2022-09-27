Subscribe
Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×
dish icon

Don’t Snooze On Farmhouse Brunchery

Moving to a strip-mall spot closer to Indy means more people can get a taste of chef George Watson’s comforting midday eats.
chicken and pancakes, egg hash, and french toast with fruit from Farmhouse Brunchery

STICK-TO-YOUR-RIBS breakfast platters were always a mainstay at chef and caterer George Watson’s homey AJ’s Cafe in Sheridan, Indiana, in western Hamilton County. So when he moved to a new location just a couple of roundabouts east of I-69 in Fishers this May, it was a no-brainer to throw the emphasis on hearty midday fare. Dressing up the strip-mall spot with rustic wood tables and plenty of cheery country decor, along with giving it the name Farmhouse Brunchery, made for nice upgrades as well. But Watson’s prowess at the griddle with fluffy pancakes he pairs with crunchy breaded chicken tenders, his play on chicken and waffles, as well as his Cowboy at Sea omelet generously filled with lobster and shrimp, needed little renovation. His Sheridan fans soon followed him across the county to join a growing clientele he quickly won over with such morning standouts as Royal French Toast with sticky-sweet candied pecans and a rich cream cheese mousse showered with bananas, berries, and, of course, powdered sugar. 8664 E. 96th St., 317-288-0884

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
Tags ,
Latest

1. The Feed: St. Benno Fest, Rolli, and More

Julia Spalding

2. Home of The Month: Branching Out

Bailey Briscoe

3. Karen E Laine’s Tips For Starting a Garden

IM Editors
logo

X
X