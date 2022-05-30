Subscribe
The Feed: Farmhouse Brunchery, Brown Skin Coffee, And More

This week’s roundup of Indy’s hottest dining news.

Breakfast fans are abuzz about the soft opening of Farmhouse Brunchery (8664 E. 96th  St., Fishers, 317-288-0884). The menu boasts all your standard brunch favorites, along with some unique savory twists, such as a Cowboy at Sea Omelet with lobster, shrimp, and cream cheese.

Brown Skin Coffee (5724 N. Green St., Brownsburg, 317-793-1846) will host its grand opening on June 8 with coffee, tea, pastries, wine, and a cozy new spot to get some work done on the west side.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. (1301 E. Washington St., 317- 600-3164) celebrates its sixth anniversary on June 25. Guests are invited to join the party on the rooftop of the restaurant and cider bar to enjoy limited-release ciders and unparalleled views of downtown Indy.

On June 10 at 6:30 p.m., The Oceanaire Seafood Room (30 S. Meridian St., 317-955-2277) will host a Toast to the Coast four-course dinner with wine pairings from Rombauer Vineyards.

Cornerstone Bread Co, a local wholesale bread company, is sponsoring Faire-Share Market (840 N. Meridian St.), featuring local women food entrepreneurs, artists, and performers. Visit every Friday 3–6 p.m. through September 2 to support some of the women who make Indy unique.

Downtown lost a great fast-casual spot when the IUPUI Tandoor & Tikka (805 W. 10th St.) closed permanently.

