The Feed: Farmhouse Brunchery, Brown Skin Coffee, And More

Breakfast fans are abuzz about the soft opening of Farmhouse Brunchery (8664 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-288-0884). The menu boasts all your standard brunch favorites, along with some unique savory twists, such as a Cowboy at Sea Omelet with lobster, shrimp, and cream cheese.

Brown Skin Coffee (5724 N. Green St., Brownsburg, 317-793-1846) will host its grand opening on June 8 with coffee, tea, pastries, wine, and a cozy new spot to get some work done on the west side.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. (1301 E. Washington St., 317- 600-3164) celebrates its sixth anniversary on June 25. Guests are invited to join the party on the rooftop of the restaurant and cider bar to enjoy limited-release ciders and unparalleled views of downtown Indy.

On June 10 at 6:30 p.m., The Oceanaire Seafood Room (30 S. Meridian St., 317-955-2277) will host a Toast to the Coast four-course dinner with wine pairings from Rombauer Vineyards.

Cornerstone Bread Co, a local wholesale bread company, is sponsoring Faire-Share Market (840 N. Meridian St.), featuring local women food entrepreneurs, artists, and performers. Visit every Friday 3–6 p.m. through September 2 to support some of the women who make Indy unique.

Downtown lost a great fast-casual spot when the IUPUI Tandoor & Tikka (805 W. 10th St.) closed permanently.