The Feed: Osteria, Inspo, And More

Not one, but two local celebrity chefs debut eateries in the Indianapolis area this week: Osteria (11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel, 317-689-6330) by Top Chef personality Fabio Viviani opens tomorrow for dine-in lunch service at Carmel Market District. The restaurant, which focuses on authentic Italian cuisine, including wood-fired pizzas and from-scratch pastas, had been expected to open for dine-in in September 2021 but pivoted to takeout only.

Meanwhile in Fishers, MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy introduces Inspo, short for inspiration, at Fishers Test Kitchen (The Yard at Fishers District, 317-953-6400) today. The Inspo menu is based on some of Murphy’s faves, including lobster rolls, jambalaya, and mac and cheese. The new restaurant will join One Trick Pony (smashburgers) and Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos and Tortas, with Queenie’s French Bread Pizza signing off.

Dessert lounge Sugar Factory American Brasserie will finally open its doors on Friday in Circle Centre’s former Palomino location.

Harmony Tea Shoppe has announced three new locations: Keystone at the Crossing, Fountain Square (1031 Virginia Ave., 317-616-8110), and Whitestown.

Food and dining site Thrillist has compiled a list of the 32 Best Donut Shops in America. Long’s Bakery (1453 N. Tremont St.) on Indy’s near-west side made the list, but the lines down the block every day only confirm what Indy residents already knew. If you go, remember it’s cash-only at this old-school location.

A 5K Cider Run benefiting Visually Impaired Preschool Services will begin and end at Ash & Elm Cider Co.’s downtown taproom on April 9. Participants receive free Ash & Elm brew and swag.