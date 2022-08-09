The Market Value Of Field To Fork

FIELD TO FORK, a new addition to Franklin’s picturesque downtown square and the city’s first local grocery store in more than two decades, opened its doors in late May. Owners Cory and Sarah Campbell aim to bring curated local goods to southsiders searching for farm-to-table eats in this spot less than a block from the Johnson County Courthouse. The refurbished storefront is equal parts rustic and modish, with whitewashed brick walls and industrial-chic wrought-iron lighting fixtures.

Field to Fork lines shelves with buzzy Indianapolis brands such as Lick, Smoking Goose, and 317 Juicery, all arranged around a hydroponic greens tower and a full-service meat counter. Visitors can enjoy house sandwiches like the Franklin Jam, which stacks ham, cheese, arugula, and fig preserves on a sliced croissant, or sip a specialty coffee drink from the comfort of the shop’s back dining room. 90 W. Jefferson St., Franklin, 463-710-6170, fieldtofork.shop