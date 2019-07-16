Five Fab Al Fresco Dining Spots

The Courtyard

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

Just behind this Old World–style Italian eatery is a courtyard surrounded by red brick walls, lit by bulbs strung low overhead. It’s an idyllic atmosphere for wine and some bites with friends (no fighting over the three meatballs in the signature martini-glass appetizer).

The Beer Garden

Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall

Despite its name, Half Liter is full of Texas-size vibes along with a fun farmhouse aesthetic, down to the trays used to carry your ’cue to your table. The Monon-side beer garden is the hip new place to chill (or bake) this summer.

The Patio

Flatwater Restaurant

This mellow spot sits just out of earshot of the bustling nightlife on the strip, right next to Broad Ripple’s calming Canal waters. Watch ducks waddle by, take in some live music, and build your own Bloody Mary or order from the fantastic draft-beer selection.

The Lawn

Field Brewing

A manicured stretch of grass stocked with bocce ball gear cuts through an expansive outdoor patio, leading to a loft that’s home to a sofa lounge and small event center. Games like Jenga and Connect Four make the wait for your meal go oh-so-much faster.

The Rooftop

Livery

Ask for a seat on the patio on the roof to view the cityscape from a new perspective: above the street noise, sky a-twinkle with string lights. Whether you’re doing the empanadas-and-tamales thing or just sipping a sangria, it’s a milieu made for lingering.

Gallery: