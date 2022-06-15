Five Places To Take A Foodie Father Figure

WHAT DO YOU get for the man who has everything but, more specifically, culinary prowess? If this is the question that’s been keeping you up at night, look no further. For specialty gift packages and hands-on experiences, check out this guide to some of the best gifts in the city for foodie dads.

For Caffeinated Dads

If you’re aiming to offer Dad a choose-your-own-adventure, treat him to a gift certificate from Commissary. Whether he chooses to spend it on craft coffee from the shop’s espresso bar, a trim at its barber shop, or a cocktail at its Blind Tiger speakeasy, there’s no downside to the decision. It’s perfectly swanky and definitely celebratory enough for any father figures on your list. 304 E. New York St., 317-730-3121, commissaryindy.com

For Grillmaster Dads

For a gift that offers both a variety of options for discerning dads and a personalized touch, consider Field to Fork, the artisan grocery shop that’s quickly become a local favorite in Franklin. They’re offering six types of Father’s Day grill boxes, each with its own humorous title and curated selection. Whether you consider your father figure a “Ron Swanson,” “a Caveman,” or a “Socks with Sandals, Always Has Sunscreen, Family Man,” you’ll have your work cut out for you. Plus, you can add a six-pack of Centerpoint Brewing Company craft beer for $15. The special lasts for the entire month of June, with prices ranging from $25 to $105. 90 W. Jefferson St., Franklin, 463-710-6170, fieldtofork.shop​

For Sophisticated Dads

For the distinguished gentlemen in your life, try a truly classy Cigars and Cocktails experience at Tastings. The wine bar and bistro is offering an educational experience with James Beard–nominated bartender Jay Fisher on June 26, just a week after Father’s Day. You’ll learn about two specialty cocktails and make them yourselves with Fisher’s instruction, plus enjoy a cigar on Tastings’s Washington Street patio. Tickets cost $60, but act quickly, as spaces are limited. 50 W. Washington St., 317-423-2400, tastingsbar.com

For Chef de Cuisine Dads

If you’re buying for a resident whiz in the kitchen this year, the grilling classes at Sully’s Grill won’t disappoint. This spot tucked inside Sullivan’s Hardware on Keystone offers a space to learn about everything from The Perfect Steak to Pizza on the Grill—and those are just two of the available choices. Each class includes a demonstration, a Q&A session, and the opportunity to prepare your own featured dish. Even if you don’t plan to participate directly, you’ll still need to buy a ticket to attend. Prices vary based on topic. 6955 N. Keystone Ave., 317-255-9230, sullivanhardware.com

For Dads Who Know Their Beer … and BBQ

Our list wouldn’t be complete without this age-old pairing. Half Liter Beer and BBQ Hall is hosting a Father’s Day brunch buffet for guests of all ages on June 19 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Grab a table for the whole family and chow down on everything from brisket to eggs Benedict, complete with boozy breakfast cocktails and Big Lug beer. Reservations are strongly encouraged for this event. 5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-212-8180, halfliterbbq.com