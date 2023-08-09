Foodie: Molly Wilson of Sprig + Plate

Sprig + Plate launched eight years ago when owner Molly Wilson, who had recently “been on kind of a health journey” for medical reasons, started doing whole-food meal prep out of her home for friends and family. One of them was throwing a cocktail party and asked Wilson if she could create a meat-and-cheese tray. “I thought … well, that sounds fun,” Wilson says. That request led to another, an another, and another. Wilson didn’t have a five-year plan or a strategy in place for expansion, but the business grew organically—aided, of course, by her original career trifecta of retail, banking, and marketing. “I had all of these experiences that did not seem related,” Wilson says. “But as soon as I became a business owner, it all clicked.”

This year, Wilson moved the operation into a northside commercial kitchen where her Sprig + Plate team assembles elaborate grazing boards, snack boxes, and themed charcuterie spreads, as well as weekly a la carte meals. The rainbow swipes of fresh fruit and tidy bundles of sliced meats and cheeses arranged with mathematical rigor—including zigzagging stripes of cucumber (one of Wilson’s signature moves that involves cutting and stacking the vegetable into an impressive chevron formation)—might look like wild abstract art. But Wilson says there is also a science to her edible masterpieces. “There is no shortage of ways to turn your salami into a flower,” she says. But through much research and development, Wilson has found ways to make her boards “still look pretty 20 minutes after people start digging in.”