Futuro Is Bringing Detroit-Style Pizza To Indy

Call it the Crust Belt.

Futuro’s pizza selection.Photo by Tony Valainis

It may have taken a pandemic to nudge them into their first independent venture, but longtime Kuma’s Corner chef-partner Luke Tobias and wife Sarah St. Aubin Tobias, herself the proprietor of a salon, have finally tossed their hats into the world of restaurant ownership. At Futuro, their new pizzeria housed in a double-decker storefront on the Angie’s List campus east of downtown, square-cut Detroit pies nail the crunchy burnt-cheese edge with a buttery, golden base and stripes of slightly chunky sauce up top. It will definitely contend for your new preferred local ’za.

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
