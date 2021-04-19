Futuro Is Bringing Detroit-Style Pizza To Indy

It may have taken a pandemic to nudge them into their first independent venture, but longtime Kuma’s Corner chef-partner Luke Tobias and wife Sarah St. Aubin Tobias, herself the proprietor of a salon, have finally tossed their hats into the world of restaurant ownership. At Futuro, their new pizzeria housed in a double-decker storefront on the Angie’s List campus east of downtown, square-cut Detroit pies nail the crunchy burnt-cheese edge with a buttery, golden base and stripes of slightly chunky sauce up top. It will definitely contend for your new preferred local ’za.