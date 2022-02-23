Subscribe
Holy Cross Gets Southern Exposure

Natural State Provisions brings comfort-food classics to Holy Cross.
a stacked bacon burger

A burger with pimento cheese, bread and butter pickles, caramelized onions, and bacon from Smoking Goose.Photo courtesy Alicia Sweet

THE OLD Rad Brewing space in Holy Cross has a new resident, as King Dough owners Adam and Alicia Sweet gear up to open what they’re calling a “psychedelic Cracker Barrel” this spring. “The inspiration comes from my upbringing in Arkansas,” says Adam, who will helm the kitchen of Natural State Provisions, overseeing soulful lunch and dinner offerings like fried chicken, collard greens, bread-and-butter pickles, and a pimento cheeseburger. Renovations to the property will show off an updated look heavy on exposed wood, concrete, and steel. Four-legged friends will be welcome in a fenced dog park just off the patio. “I think I’m most excited about what the space will do for the neighborhood as a destination for families,” Adam says.

Renderings courtesy Progress Studio 

