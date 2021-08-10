Indy’s Best Ice Cream Sandwiches

TeeJay’s Sweet Tooth

Soft yeast doughnuts are the best sandwich option at this northside shop. Blue Moon ice cream filling makes the treat extra sweet. 8660 Purdue Rd., 260-442-8116, teejayssweettooth.com

Lick

Pick any of the house-made flavors (from gorgonzola butter pecan to lavender lemon poppy seed) as the center of your made-to-order chocolate chip cookie sandwich. The Garage at Bottleworks District, 317-979-0237

Cone + Crumb

Waffles provide the perfect scaffolding, substantial enough to support a core of blueberry buttermilk ice cream yet soft enough to bite through with minimal squish. 205 Park St., Westfield, 317-797-8556, conecrumb.com

Dashboard Food Truck & Catering

Two “brookies” (combination brownie and cookie) bookend a heaping scoop of Moose Tracks ice cream finished with Himalayan black salt. dashboardfoodtruck.com