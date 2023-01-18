Subscribe
Jump Into Hopscotch Kitchen

Bloomington’s off-campus Hopscotch Kitchen majors in locally sourced cafe fare.
Hopscotch rice bowl

The Green Rice Bowl comes with beet brined rice, alfalfa sprouts, green onion, cilantro, fresh jalapeño, ’shroom bacon, bok choy, bean sprouts, and a lime wedge.

AFTER Jeff Grant and Jane Kupersmith opened Hopscotch Coffee B-Line Cafe along a stretch of Bloomington’s popular converted rail trail in 2015, they eagerly awaited a restaurant to open next door. They waited for years. “It just never happened,” Grant says. And so, a year ago next month, they opened one themselves. At Hopscotch Kitchen, customers order from a brief but inspired menu assembled by a staff that originally included both a bread specialist and a fermentation specialist. Hefty rice bowls range from a Red version that contains kimchi and jalapeño brine and a Green one with ’shroom bacon. Among the fine-tuned sandwiches, a roast lamb panino is layered with cheddar, pickled onion, housemade mustard, cashew cream, fig jam, and a bright green pop of the Yemeni hot sauce, schug. The lineup, as well as occasional movie nights and science lectures, appeals to a clientele that Grant describes as “college folks who are a little more settled in town.” 235 Dodds St., Bloomington, 812-369-4500, hopscotchcoffee.com

