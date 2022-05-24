Local Fresh Pastas Make Every Day Carb Day

We gave local fresh pastas from Nicole-Taylor’s, Tinibell, Iozzo’s, and Goose the Market a twirl.

Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta Market

Rosa Hanslits’s team turns out 500 pounds of vegan-friendly pasta a week for local restaurants and to accompany a dozen housemade sauces at the market. Chef’s table dinners are sold out through the end of the year, but customers can still mangiabene for lunch

Tuesday through Saturday. 1134 E. 54th St., 317-257-7374, nicoletaylorspasta.com

Tinibell Pasta

Sarah Dygard relies on natural food coloring from beets, carrots, spinach, blueberries, and purple sweet potatoes to transform her fresh ravioli, tortellini, and agnolotti into works of art. Order via Instagram or find it at Lux & Ivy in SoBro, 971-804-8872

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

Chef Alan Sternberg joined Iozzo’s last year to modernize a dinner menu that now highlights more than a dozen freshly rolled and extruded noodle dishes, including crab tortelli with Marsala brown butter and tagliatelle ladled with short rib ragu. 946 S. Meridian St., 317-974-1100, iozzos.com

Goose the Market

Once a week, meat monger Shelva Floyd switches gears to roll out a new local pasta using traditional 00 flour and other in-store ingredients to form the foundation of a memorable meal. Think pappardelle flavored with Meyer lemon and black peppercorn, ’nduja-infused tagliatelle, and tomato-fennel fettuccine. 2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944, goosethemarket.com